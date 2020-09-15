Home Bollywood News

Neha Kakkar, Jubin Nautiyal's new duet marks Sunny Kaushal's music video debut

By Glamsham Editorial

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actor Sunny Kaushal is all set to make his music video debut in a new song recorded by Neha Kakkar and Jubin Nautiyal.

The single, titled “Taaron ke sheher” is a romantic number that was shot over three days last week in Delhi amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is the first thing I shot for after the lockdown and it was fun to be back on set and with such amazing people. I couldn’t have asked for a better music video debut,” said Sunny, who is the brother of actor Vicky Kaushal.

Advtg.

In the upcoming track, Sunny will be seen sporting a rugged look and long hair.

Sunny made his Bollywood debut with “Bhangra Paa Le” earlier this year.

–IANS

Advtg.

sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleShekhar Suman: SSR deeply etched in collective consciousness of people forever
Next articleDavid Guetta, Sia deliver message of love, hope in new track

Related Articles

News

Ellie Goulding: It takes a lot of work to be a star (IANS Interview)

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Natalia NingthoujamNew Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Ellie Goulding is a globally popular singer, who won two BRIT Awards and has been nominated for...
Read more
News

Purab Kohli reveals why he signed conspiracy thriller ‘London Confidential’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Purab Kohli has opened up on the reason why he signed the upcoming film, London Confidential, which is an espionage saga...
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut: Industry offered 2-minute roles, item numbers after sleeping with hero

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday made shocking claims, saying all that Bollywood ever offered her were two-minute roles, item numbers and a...
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks