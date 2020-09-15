Neha Kakkar, Jubin Nautiyal's new duet marks Sunny Kaushal's music video debut

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actor Sunny Kaushal is all set to make his music video debut in a new song recorded by Neha Kakkar and Jubin Nautiyal.

The single, titled “Taaron ke sheher” is a romantic number that was shot over three days last week in Delhi amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is the first thing I shot for after the lockdown and it was fun to be back on set and with such amazing people. I couldn’t have asked for a better music video debut,” said Sunny, who is the brother of actor Vicky Kaushal.

In the upcoming track, Sunny will be seen sporting a rugged look and long hair.

Sunny made his Bollywood debut with “Bhangra Paa Le” earlier this year.

