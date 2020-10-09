Advtg.
Home Bollywood News

Neha Kakkar confirm her relationship with Rohanpreet

Amid wedding rumours, singer Neha Kakkar confirmed her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh through an Instagram post on Friday.

By Glamsham Editorial
Neha Kakkar confirm her relationship with Rohanpreet
Neha Kakkar confirm her relationship with Rohanpreet
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Amid wedding rumours, singer Neha Kakkar confirmed her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh through an Instagram post on Friday.

Neha Kakkar posted a photograph of singer Rohanpreet and her, and captioned it: “You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet.”

To this, Rohanpreet replied: “@nehakakkar Babuuuuuu I love youuu soooo much mera putt meri jaaaan YES I AM ONLY YOURS MERI ZINDAGI.”

Rohanpreet also shared a similar picture on his Instagram feed and introduced Neha as his “zindagi”. He wrote: “Meet my zindagi, Neha Kakkar. #NehuPreet.”

Advtg.

Their confirmation comes at a time when there are strong marriage rumours. The wedding is expected to take place on October 24. In fact, a few days ago, a photo of Neha and Rohanpreet went viral and was rumoured to be from their roka ceremony.

In the image, they are seen sitting together with his parents. Neha, though dressed in casuals, was seen sitting with a large gift bag in her lap.

Rohanpreet was a contestant on the singing reality show “Rising Star” Season 2, and he also participated in “Saregama Lil Champs”. Earlier this year, Rohanpreet was seen as one of the suitors of Shehnaaz Gill in a show “Mujhse Shaadi Karoge”.

Advtg.

–IANS

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleKhaali Peeli, Tamil film Ka Pae Ranasingam to release in theatres on Oct 16
Next articleAkshay replies to Taapsee's disappointment on 'Laxmmi Bomb' not opening in theatres

Related Articles

News

Mohsin Shaikh opens up on the challenge of recreating ‘Saawan mein lag gayi aag’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New-age composer-lyricist Mohsin Shaikh feels recreating a popular song can be challenging, which is why one needs to select the right original.
Read more
News

Rahul Vaidya makes allegations against Hindi Film Industry

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood playback star Neha Kakkar recently made a shocking revelation about singers not being paid in the Hindi film industry while speaking...
Read more
Lyrics

Darshan Rawal and Neha Kakkar – Teri Aankhon Mein Song Lyrics featuring Pearl V Puri and Divya Khosla Kumar

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Check out the song lyrics of Teri Aankhon Mein by Darshan Rawal and Neha Kakkar featuring Pearl V Puri and Divya Khosla Kumar
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks