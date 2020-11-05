Advtg.
Bollywood News

Neha Kakkar shares glimpses of first Karwa Chauth with husband Rohanpreet

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Singer Neha Kakkar on Thursday shared photographs from her first Karwa Chauth after she married singer Rohanpreet Singh. Neha posted the pictures on her verified Instagram account.

“My first Karwa Chauth with hubby Rohanpreet Singh,” Neha captioned the photos using the hashtag #NehuPreet.

In the photos, Neha sports a red salwar suit with a pair of golden jhumkas. The newly-wed singer completes the look by letting her hair loose and with a bindi and minimal makeup.

Advtg.

Neha opted for a simple yet elegant style statement while Rohanpreet chose a white Kurta pajama for the occasion.

Neha also shared a photograph with her parents and wrote: “Thank you mamma papa for everything.”

Neha tied the knot with Rohanpreet in October, following which she added Mrs Singh to her name on her Instagram account. The couple also released a song titled “Nehu Da Vyah” to celebrate their wedding.

Advtg.

–IANS

abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleNational 4W Championship to resume from Nov 7
Next articleGauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar get engaged

Related Articles

News

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar get engaged

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actress Gauahar Khan has shared the news of her engagement to boyfriend Zaid Darbar on Instagram. In a picture shared by...
Read more
News

Neha Kakkar adds Mrs Singh to her name on Instagram

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Newly-wed singer Neha Kakkar on Thursday changed her name on Instagram to flaunt her marital status. Neha added Mrs Singh...
Read more
News

Janhvi Kapoor decodes her mood

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has decoded her mood on social media, quite literally in a colourful post.Janhvi posted a picture...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Neha Kakkar shares glimpses of first Karwa Chauth with husband Rohanpreet 1

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee is 'critical but stable'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kolkata, Nov 5 (IANS) Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical but stable on Thursday. According to hospital sources, the octagenarian continued to be...
Neha Kakkar shares glimpses of first Karwa Chauth with husband Rohanpreet 2

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar get engaged

Neha Kakkar shares glimpses of first Karwa Chauth with husband Rohanpreet 3

Neha Kakkar shares glimpses of first Karwa Chauth with husband Rohanpreet

Neha Kakkar shares glimpses of first Karwa Chauth with husband Rohanpreet 4

National 4W Championship to resume from Nov 7

Neha Kakkar shares glimpses of first Karwa Chauth with husband Rohanpreet 5

Women's T20 Challenge: Velocity opt to bat against Trailblazers

Daler Mehndi - Le Chhalaang Title Song Lyrics from Chhalaang starring Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha

Daler Mehndi – Le Chhalaang Title Song Lyrics from Chhalaang starring...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks