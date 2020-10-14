Advtg.
Bollywood News

Is Neha Kakkar’s ‘marriage’ a publicity stunt?

By Glamsham Editorial
Neha Kakkar with Rohan Preet in an instagram post
On Wednesday, singer Neha Kakkar posted a picture where she is seen posing with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Preet.

The image seems to be a poster of a new song.

“NehuDaVyah by #NehaKakkar… featuring my Rohu @rohanpreetsingh. 21st October,” Neha captioned the post.

However, fans and colleagues are confused. Reacting to it, singer and “Indian Idol” co-judge Vishal Dadlani commented: “I am confused again. Is this a wedding or a new song/film? Saaf Saaf batao, kapde silwane hai ya download/stream/share karna hai (be clear, should I get clothes stitched for your wedding or should I download/stream/share)?”

“What’s happening ? Are you really getting married?,” a user wrote.

However, the post didn’t go down well with a section of social media users.

“Itna drama ek song ke liye (So much of drama for a song)?” an Instagram user commented.

“Too much promotion,” another felt.

Neha and Rohan Preet, who is also a singer, have been sharing loved-up posts about each other on social media for a while now. Earlier rumours have suggested that the two plan to get married on October 21, but after Neha’s recent post it seems everything was done to promote the song.  –ians/sim/vnc

Previous article'Queen' maker Vikas Bahl set for digital debut with series 'Sunflower'
Next articleFaissal Khan’s directorial ‘Faactory’ may get OTT release

Related Articles

News

Neha Kakkar confirm her relationship with Rohanpreet

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Amid wedding rumours, singer Neha Kakkar confirmed her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh through an Instagram post on Friday.
News

Mohsin Shaikh opens up on the challenge of recreating ‘Saawan mein lag gayi aag’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New-age composer-lyricist Mohsin Shaikh feels recreating a popular song can be challenging, which is why one needs to select the right original.
News

Rahul Vaidya makes allegations against Hindi Film Industry

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood playback star Neha Kakkar recently made a shocking revelation about singers not being paid in the Hindi film industry while speaking...
LATEST UPDATES

Is Neha Kakkar's 'marriage' a publicity stunt? 1

Natarajan, Saini make waves in IPL but need to learn more

IANS - 0
By Khurram HabibNew Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The Indian Premier League (IPL) this season has seen quite a few young India pace bowlers performing...
Is Neha Kakkar's 'marriage' a publicity stunt? 2

Kamran Akmal becomes world's first w-k to effect 100 T20 stumpings...

Is Neha Kakkar's 'marriage' a publicity stunt? 3

Misbah steps down as Pakistan's chief selector

Sunny Leone pens note for Nisha Kaur Weber

Sunny Leone pens note for Nisha Kaur Weber

Bigg Boss Season 14 Housemates spill the beans about their dating lives while Jasmin reveals details about her childhood

Bigg Boss Season 14: Housemates spill the beans about their...

Is Neha Kakkar's 'marriage' a publicity stunt? 4

‘Thappad’ re-releases in theatres; Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha rejoice!

