Is Neha Kakkar’s ‘marriage’ a publicity stunt?

On Wednesday, singer Neha Kakkar posted a picture where she is seen posing with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Preet.

The image seems to be a poster of a new song.

“NehuDaVyah by #NehaKakkar… featuring my Rohu @rohanpreetsingh. 21st October,” Neha captioned the post.

However, fans and colleagues are confused. Reacting to it, singer and “Indian Idol” co-judge Vishal Dadlani commented: “I am confused again. Is this a wedding or a new song/film? Saaf Saaf batao, kapde silwane hai ya download/stream/share karna hai (be clear, should I get clothes stitched for your wedding or should I download/stream/share)?”

“What’s happening ? Are you really getting married?,” a user wrote.

However, the post didn’t go down well with a section of social media users.

“Itna drama ek song ke liye (So much of drama for a song)?” an Instagram user commented.

“Too much promotion,” another felt.

Neha and Rohan Preet, who is also a singer, have been sharing loved-up posts about each other on social media for a while now. Earlier rumours have suggested that the two plan to get married on October 21, but after Neha’s recent post it seems everything was done to promote the song. –ians/sim/vnc