Bollywood News

Neha Sharma is 'trying to lose all the Covid weight'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Neha Sharma is grateful that gyms have finally reopened. The actress revealed on Monday that she is trying to lose her Covid weight.

“Gyms finally reopen and I couldn’t be more grateful.. body feels better and so does the mind.. stay active for both your mind and body…” Neha shared in an Instagram post on her verified account along with the hashtags #fitnessmotivation, #fitness, #bemindful, #stayhealthy and #tryingtoloseallthecovidweight.

The actress also shared a video where she can be seen working out in a gym. She looks happy in the video.

Neha will next be seen in the digital film “Aafat-E-Ishq” co-starring Ila Arun, Namit Das, Amit Sial and Deepak Dobriyal.

“Aafat-e-Ishq” is based on award-winning Hungarian film, “Liza The Fox-Fairy”. The Zee5 original film is directed by Indrajit Nattoji.

–IANS

