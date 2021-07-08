Neil Nitin Mukesh gets first dose of Covid vaccine

Adv.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh took to social media on Thursday to share that he has taken his first dose of the vaccine for Covid-19 prevention. “Finally Got the first jab !! #vaccinationdone,” Neil informed on Instagram along with a photograph that shows him getting the vaccine on his left arm.

Neil is a Covid survivor. The actor along with his family members had contracted the virus in April this year and had shared the news on social media.

“In spite of all necessary precautions, including staying home, unfortunately, members of my family and I have tested positive for Covid-19. We are all home quarantined, following the essential protocols, and taking medication as prescribed by our doctors. We thank all of you for your love and good wishes. Take care and stay safe,” Neil had informed on Instagram after testing Covid positive in April.

On the work front, Neil was last seen in the 2019 films “Saaho” and “Bypass Road”.