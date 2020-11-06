Advtg.
Bollywood News

Neil Nitin Mukesh: We must do ‘Jail 2’

By Glamsham Editorial
Neil Nitin Mukesh: We must do ‘Jail 2’ 1
Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh says his 2009 prison drama, Jail, is the only project where he used the method acting approach.

“Jail released today 11 years ago. A film, I always say is and shall remain very close to my heart. The only film in my career that I used the method acting approach for,” he posted on Instagram.

In the film directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Neil essayed the role of a successful person with a great job and a loving girlfriend, whose life turns upside down when he is falsely implicated and jailed. The film also stars Mugdha Godse, Manoj Bajpayee, Navni Parihar, Arya Babbar, and Rahul Singh amongst others.

Neil had a special message for everyone involved in making the 2009 movie.

“Bhandarkar sir gave me the wings to fly as an actor , guiding me through one of my most powerful portrayals on screen. @mugdhagodse was such a strong support to help me etch the innocent and vulnerable side of Parag Dixit. @bajpayee.manoj sir helped me with detailed nuances . only an actor of his caliber can understand and educate his co-actors with that knowledge. I made a brother for life in @aaryababbar222 a fab actor for sure. Thank you @shailendrasingh for this opportunity we must do JAIL 2,” he shared.

“Last but not the least . A Biggggg hug to all the cast and crew of the film. Each day is a memory etched in my heart forever . Thank you for the beautiful moments,” he added.

His last onscreen outing was the 2019 film “Bypass Road”, which was scripted and produced by him. The film marked the directorial debut of his brother Naman Nitin Mukesh.

–IANS

sug/vnc

