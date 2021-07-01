Adv.
Netflix India announces dating reality show 'IRL: In Real Love'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Streaming giants Netflix India are stepping into the world of reality shows with their first dating show, “IRL: In Real Love”.

“We are excited to expand our offering in the reality genre with a distinctive dating format, IRL: In Real Love. The concept is a true reflection of the times we love and live in. The choices and conundrums we experience everyday will be put to test in the show’s unique social experiment,” Tanya Bami, Director, International Originals, Netflix India, said.

“IRL: In Real Love” complements the series “Indian Matchmaking”, “Love Is Blind” and “Too Hot to Handle” amongst others.

–IANS

dc/vnc

