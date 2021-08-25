Netflix's first global fan event 'Tudum' to release on Sept 25

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Netflix will be releasing ‘Tudum’, a global fan event with stars and creators from around the world representing over 70 series, films and specials. They will join the virtual stage for the day full of exclusives and first-looks.

There will be special pre-shows spotlighting Korean and Indian series and films, and animation content.

- Advertisement -

Glimpses of over 70 films and series throughout the three-hour event including some of our most popular returning seasons like ‘Stranger Things’, ‘Bridgerton and ‘The Witcher’, ‘La Casa De Papel and Cobra Kai’, ‘Red Notice’, ‘Don’t Look Up’, ‘Extraction’, ‘The Harder They Fall’, ‘The Old Guard’ and more will be showcased during the event.

The audience will be invited to co-stream and react to the event in real time on their Facebook, Twitch or YouTube channels.

- Advertisement -

The virtual live stream of ‘Tudum’ will broadcast across Netflix’s YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter and Twitch on September 25.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

eka/kr