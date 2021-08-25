HomeBollywoodNews

Netflix's first global fan event 'Tudum' to release on Sept 25

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Netflix will be releasing ‘Tudum’, a global fan event with stars and creators from around the world representing over 70 series, films and specials. They will join the virtual stage for the day full of exclusives and first-looks.

There will be special pre-shows spotlighting Korean and Indian series and films, and animation content.

- Advertisement -

Glimpses of over 70 films and series throughout the three-hour event including some of our most popular returning seasons like ‘Stranger Things’, ‘Bridgerton and ‘The Witcher’, ‘La Casa De Papel and Cobra Kai’, ‘Red Notice’, ‘Don’t Look Up’, ‘Extraction’, ‘The Harder They Fall’, ‘The Old Guard’ and more will be showcased during the event.

The audience will be invited to co-stream and react to the event in real time on their Facebook, Twitch or YouTube channels.

- Advertisement -

The virtual live stream of ‘Tudum’ will broadcast across Netflix’s YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter and Twitch on September 25.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

eka/kr

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHBO cancels teen show 'Betty' after two seasons
Next articleTilda Swinton's 'Goliath' to premiere at 78th Venice Film Fest
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,066,552FansLike
43,076FollowersFollow
6,099FollowersFollow
57,427FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv