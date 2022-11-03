Netizens spot major similarities between Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and War, Tiger Zinda Hai action scenes

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated film Pathaan is set to hit the screens soon. And as a treat to all, the teaser of the film was released on the actor’s birthday and it has taken the internet by storm. Netizens discussing on some scenes were copied from other films.

One user took to Twitter and shared pictures comparing similar action sequences of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer with Hrithik Roshan-led War. Another user pointed out a scene from the 2005 film Dus in which Zayed Khan drops a grenade inside a tank while riding a bike and stated how it was completely the same as what was depicted in the just-released teaser.

A user also shed light on Salman Khan’s bike stunt sequence in Race 3 and compared it with Shah Rukh Khan’s in Pathaan claiming that it was a carbon copy.