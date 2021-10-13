Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox return for 'bloodier' slasher 'Scream 5'

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles, Oct 13 (IANS) A trailer for the fifth installment of ‘Scream’ franchise has arrived, promising a new, bloody adventure with the beloved characters.

Actors Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers and David Arquette’s Deputy Dewey Riley are back for the slasher, along with a new cast of characters, many of which will probably not make it to the end credits with a new Ghostface killer on the loose.

The trailer begins with a scene mirroring Drew Barrymore’s iconic opening to 1996’s ‘Scream’, but this time Ghostface texts newcomer (Jenna Ortega) before disabling the alarm system, breaking into her house and presumably murdering her, reports variety.com.

The original characters explain to the traumatised newbies that Ghostface always targets people related to the original cast. Sidney prepares for another bloody showdown with the killer, saying: “I’ve been through this a lot.”

In the trailer, Dewey tells Sydney over the phone: “It’s happening. Three attacks so far. Do you have a gun?”

To which Sidney replies: “I’m Sidney Prescott, of course I have a gun.”

New entrants to film include Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Sonia Ammar, Mikey Madison, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Reggie Conquest.

The original ‘Scream’ premiered in 1996 and was directed by the late Wes Craven.

It starred Campbell as Sidney Prescott, a high schooler targeted by a masked killer named Ghostface who was obsessed with 1980s horror movies.

Following its success, ‘Scream’ went on to have three more installments, each starring Campbell, Cox and Arquette and directed by Craven.

After Craven’s death in 2015, many including Campbell were left skeptical that the film would ever return.

“I had been really apprehensive about doing another one,” Campbell told Jamie Lee Curtis in Variety’s special “House of Horror” conversation.

Campbell added: “People had asked in the past whether I would do another one without Wes or whether I would make another one. I always felt like it’d be too difficult to do it without Wes. He was the master of these films. He did such a beautiful job on them. We were a family.”

It was a note from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who helmed 2019’s horror-comedy ‘Ready or Not’, that changed her mind.

Executive producer Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original ‘Scream’ also kept Craven in mind while approaching the new project.

The new film’s screenplay has been written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, and it is being co-produced by Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group, with Spyglass overseeing production.

‘Scream’ will hit theaters on January 14, 2022.

–IANS

dc/sukanya/dpb