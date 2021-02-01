ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Shayar Ayaz Gorakhpuri turns film lyricist

Ayaz Gorakhpuri, son of popular poet Zafar Gorakhpuri of the famous Gorakhpuri gharana, has turns lyricist with the song 'Tera hi ehsaas'

By Glamsham Editorial
'Shayar' Ayaz Gorakhpuri
'Shayar' Ayaz Gorakhpuri
ADVERTISEMENT

Ayaz Gorakhpuri, son of popular poet Zafar Gorakhpuri of the famous Gorakhpuri gharana, has turned lyricist with the song Tera hi ehsaas.

Ayaz says his colleagues suggested that he turns to writing film numbers and popular songs, adding that “shayari” is are not getting as much attention as it should, for people to stay connected with poetry. It was a reason, he says, why he decided to write lyrics for films and music videos.

“Two of my films are releasing this year and in one of the films titled ‘Baba’, I worked with music director Pawan Muradpuri. When it comes to being a lyricist, I always feel whatever I write, people should enjoy my words. My colleague suggested that I should write lyrics for films like my father. Since ‘shayari’ is dying, I thought about it. I always treat myself like a newcomer as I want to get recognised on the basis of merit. In the upcoming year, I have two to three films and a few video songs as well,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tera hi ehsaas is streaming on YouTube and has garnered over 173K views since release. The songs is sung by Dev Negi and composed by Pawan Muradpuri. The video features Shahid Khan and Aayesha Kapoor.

Opening up on his journey, Ayaz said: “Since my childhood, I was always surrounded by books, and shayars and writers who would visit our house. My father Zafar Gorakhpuri always appreciated and encouraged them. I used to read ghazals, nazms, and story books, and started reciting ‘shayari’ in my college days. Initially, my parents were worried about my studies but I managed both. I did my first ‘mushayara’ at the age of 20, where my father was present. He was happy and appreciated me. Since then, I have done many mushayaras across India and have started getting media visibility.”

About his legacy, he said: “I come from such a big family that it always feels like walking barefoot on a sword. I am fortunate that I was born in such a big family, hence I want to live my life with simplicity. I already have so much responsibility for my legacy, so I feel that I must guide newcomers in the field of shayari and motivate them.”  –ians/iv/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKourtney Kardashian’s reaction to Travis Barker’s post gets fans excited
Next articleKunal Kohli’s ‘Lahore Confidential’ is from a woman’s point of view
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Theatre Cinema Hall

With 100% occupancy, halls now await big releases for big bucks

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Cinema halls / theatres have received the green signal to operate with 100% occupancy; a positive news for the theatre owners, but not so for the box office just yet.

Shalmali: Lockdown was opportunity, did 2 to 3 virtual gigs a...

Richa Chadha, Karishma Tanna in Kunal Kohli's 'Lahore Confidential'

Kunal Kohli’s ‘Lahore Confidential’ is from a woman’s point of view

Priyanshu Painyuli

Priyanshu Painyuli learns to speak in Kutchi

Adil Hussain starrer film about an illegal immigrant in UK

Ismail Darbar

This makes Ismail Darbar proud of his children

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021