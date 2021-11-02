HomeBollywoodNews

New song 'Tumse Bhi Zyada' from Ahan Shetty-starrer 'Tadap'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) The trailer of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria-starrer ‘Tadap’ has grabbed attention ever since its release. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Ahan.

The makers released the first song from the film ‘Tumse Bhi Zyada’ on the occasion of Dhanteras.

Ahan took to his social media and shared a glimpse of the song showing that things can take a pretty unusual turn when you’re least expecting. One moment Ahan and Tara can be seen in a romantic moment and the very next moment things turn darker as we see him being dragged by someone with his bike being set on fire.

The song starts off slow with the nylon guitar slowly giving into the feel of flamenco and soon transitions into a full blown classic Bollywood love number. The track has been composed by Pritam while Arijit Singh has gone behind the mic to lend vocals to the soulful track.

