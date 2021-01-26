ADVERTISEMENT
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal back in the bay… checkout some wedding pics

Varun Dhawan Natasha Dalal back in the bay; the couple was snapped boarding a boat from Alibaug on their way to Mumbai.

By Glamsham Editorial
Varun Dhawan with Natasha Dalal wedding pic
Newly wed Bollywood couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal returned to Mumbai from Alibaug on Tuesday.

The couple was snapped while boarding a boat from Alibaug on their way to Mumbai. While Varun wore red kurta-pajama and a pair of sunglasses, Natasha chose to keep it simple with salwar kameez and let her hair loose. Both of them wore Covid masks.

Varun tied the knot with childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Natasha at The Mansion House resort in Alibaug on Sunday. Keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic, the wedding took place only in the presence of family members and close friends. Select friends from the film industry including Karan Johar, Zoa Morani, Kunal Kohli and Shashank Khaitan and designer Manish Malhotra were invited.

Varun has shared photographs from his wedding, Haldi and other ceremonies on social media. In a latest Instagram post, he has shared a picture of Natasha’s mehendi ceremony where the actor can be seen planting a kiss on her cheek.  –ians/abh/vnc/

