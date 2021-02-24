ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Nia Sharma turns white angel in new photo-op

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Actress Nia Sharma looks every inch stunning dressed in an all-white mesh ensemble, in her new social media post.

Nia posted three pictures on Instagram dressed in a pristine white mesh off shoulder dress. She completed her look with nude make-up and starry glitter on her eyelids.

“Seeing Stars during the daytime” she wrote as caption.

The actress is currently busy promoting season two of her upcoming web-series “Jamai 2.0”.

“Jamai 2.0” season two features original leads Ravi Dubey as Sidharth, Nia Sharma as Roshni and Achint Kaur as DD, with Sudhanshu Pandey, Vin Rana and Priya Banerjee. 

Directed by Aarambhh M. Singh, the second season will put relationships to a test with romance taking centrestage.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Previous article
