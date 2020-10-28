Advtg.
Bollywood News

Nia Sharma's handbag stolen from her car

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Television actress Nia Sharma’s handbag was stolen from her car in the Lower Parel area of the city on Wednesday.

The “Nagin” actress took to her verified Twitter account to appeal to Mumbai Police for help.

“@MumbaiPolice Someone picked my handbag from the car.., at senapati bapat marg signal..lower parel .. any help would mean a lot please. ” Nia tweeted, sharing a photograph of her handbag.

Advtg.

The official Twitter account of Mumbai Police responded saying: “We have followed you. Request you to inbox your number. We will call you shortly to get details.”

After some time, the actress expressed her gratitude to the police force for their quick response.

“Thank you for a quick response,” Nia expressed in a tweet minutes after her previous tweet. Responding to Nia’s tweet, netizens expressed concern.

Advtg.

Nia will soon feature in the second season of the web series “Jamai 2.0”. Directed by Aarambhh Singh, the show features Nia alongside actors Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur.

–IANS

abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleTanvi Thakkar, Mohit Abrol in Aniruddh Dave's debut production
Next articleAahana Kumra: A sprawling gangster saga seems like an exciting prospect

Related Articles

News

Ravi Dubey: Jamai 2.0 Season 2 a romantic drama served with twists

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) The Ravi Dubey-starrer web series Jamai 2.0 is all set for a second season. The actor says the series is...
Read more
News

Actresses share how they deal with toxic social media

Glamsham Editorial - 0
BY SIMRAN SETHINew Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Celebrities falling prey to trolling on social media is commonplace. In Bollywood, personalities from the towering Amitabh...
Read more
News

Nia Sharma replies to trolls for ‘vulgar’ birthday cake

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Nia Sharma posted a new video on Friday, seemingly as a reply to the widespread trolling she faced after posting videos...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

12 years of Fashion Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse starrer Fashion inspirational dialogues

12 years of Fashion: Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse...

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
On the occasion of 12 years of Fashion, we have inspirational dialogues starring Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse. Check out Fashion dialogues below:
Bhumi Pednekar: I am not an accidental actor

Bhumi Pednekar: I am not an accidental actor

Nia Sharma's handbag stolen from her car 1

MI outplayed RCB, they deserved to win: Katich

Emma Roberts explains why she’s expecting a baby boy

Emma Roberts explains why she’s expecting a baby boy

Taish review Packs a ferocious punch

Taish review: Packs a ferocious punch

Shehnaaz Gill shares some interesting news about her upcoming project

Shehnaaz Gill shares some interesting news about her upcoming project

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks