Nick Jonas's new album 'Spaceman' to release on March 12

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, Feb 26 (IANS) American singer Nick Jonas has announced that his third solo album. Titled Spaceman, the album with 11 tracks is scheduled to hit the stores on March 12.

Nick will perform the tracks from his album for the first time on the popular show Saturday Night Live, besides hosting the show on February 27. The episode marks his debut as a Saturday Night Live host and this will be his second time performing solo as a musical guest, beyond performing with the Jonas Brothers.

Nick, who is married to Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is also set to return as a coach on NBC’s The Voice, which premieres on March 1. He will also appear in the upcoming film Chaos Walking, scheduled to release March 5.

