Nidhhi Agerwal felt ‘different’ to be on Hindi-speaking set again

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal has been part of some of the best films from southern film industries in the last few years. However, her presence in the Hindi film industry has been very scarce. She recently starred in a Hindi music video titled ‘Saath kya nibhaoge’ and feels it’s a good way to connect with the Hindi audience.

Nidhhi, who was last seen in Bollywood in her 2007 Hindi debut ‘Munna Michael’, said, “I guess it has been a while. I do get a lot of comments, messages and whenever people meet me, they say ‘I know you are working in the south but we miss you in Hindi’. I guess this would be a way to connect with them again.”

The track has been directed by Farah Khan Kunder and Nidhhi cannot stop gushing about the filmmaker’s knowledge.

“It was a lot of fun. With Farah ma’am on sets it’s always fun. Farah ma’am is so technically strong. She is such a good director and one of the most fun directors. It was very hot in Chandigarh but we managed to shoot everything pretty well and quickly. It was nice to be a part of this group and different for me to hear and be on a Hindi-speaking set after a long time.”

The actress has two Telugu films lined up. One with Pawan Kalyan and another one with Ashok Galla.