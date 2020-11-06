Advtg.
Nidhhi Agerwal indulges in bathroom selfie shoot

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Actress Nidhhi Agerwal has shared a selfie she took in the bathroom before the mirror, and it seems in doing so she has ticked a wish off her to-do list.

“Bathroom selfie (tick mark emoji),” Nidhhi wrote alongside her new Instagram image, which currently has over 210K likes.

In the image, she poses in front of a large mirror dressed in a bralette paired with white pants.

Recently, Nidhhi, who is a popular name in Telugu cinema, revealed that she is learning Tamil for a new project. The actress has been taking online classes over the past six months, to improve her linguistic skills in the Tamil language.

Nidhhi is known for Telugu films such as “Savyasachi”, “Mr. Majnu” and “iSmart Shankar”. She made her debut opposite Tiger Shroff in the 2017 Bollywood release, “Munna Michael”.

–IANS

