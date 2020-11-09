Advtg.
Bollywood News

Niharica Raizada on leaving a medicine career in UK for Bollywood

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress Niharica Raizada says although she is academically qualified for a career in medicine, acting was always her true calling.

“I was doing well academically and I realised that acting is my true calling. It was something really hard for me to explain to my parents. It’s a calling, perhaps a strong calling. I think India as a whole has always been my calling, it represents enthusiasm, dynamism and youth, something on which I can build upon,” Niharica said.

Grand-daughter of late legendary composer OP Nayyar, she was raised in Luxembourg and studied medicine in London. She was crowned Miss India UK 2010 and was runner-up at Miss India Worldwide 2010. Moving to Mumbai was a leap of faith but not without preparation.

Advtg.

“It is important to identify your assets and be very sure about them, because the competition is really tough. I had the linguist advantage, my family has a film background, and I also had the European heritage side, besides the Miss India and Miss India Worldwide titles, so all in all there were a couple of things that made me stand out and on the basis of that I took the leap of faith,” she said.

Talking about the changing dynamics of the entertainment industry and the impact of social media, Niharica added: “Today, everybody is an actor. Everyone is on a digital and social platform trying to create something and presenting themselves on some sort of a screen. That is insane and incredible at the same time, as it changes the meaning of what it meant to be on the screen.”

“One thing is going to change. Big stars charging huge amounts for their work will go down. The second evolution will be all these types of media that exist — you will find certain kinds of people only on certain kinds of media, such as big celebrities only on the big screen, and young influencers and social media personalities on digital platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. I love cinema, so my preference will always be to remain on the big screen,” she continued.

Advtg.

So far, Niharica has 16 films to her name. She was last seen in “Total Dhamaal”, and is now gearing up for the Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer “Sooryavanshi” to hit the screens.

–IANS

iv/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleSonakshi Sinha shares her ‘vibe’
Next articleElli AvrRam paints the town copper red

Related Articles

News

Kriti Sanon shares a fun way to measure length of a room

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon has a wonky way to define her fitness regime. On Monday, she posted a picture that shows...
Read more
News

Katrina Kaif shares her day out at the beach

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) After lockdown, actress Katrina Kaif is making the most of her work trip to Maldives, going by pictures of her...
Read more
News

Akshay Kumar calls 'Laxmii' director Raghava Lawrence his 'constant guide'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday penned down a thank you note Raghava Lawrence, director of his upcoming OTT release,...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Niharica Raizada on leaving a medicine career in UK for Bollywood 1

When Janhvi 'pretended to live in the 1950s'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor went back in time for a day, to fantasise living in the fifties.Janhvi posted a string...
Niharica Raizada on leaving a medicine career in UK for Bollywood 2

Shashi Khanna wins DDCA treasurer's post

Niharica Raizada on leaving a medicine career in UK for Bollywood 3

Radha bags 5 wkts to restrict Trailblazers to 118/8 in final

Niharica Raizada on leaving a medicine career in UK for Bollywood 4

Neha Sharma is 'trying to lose all the Covid weight'

Niharica Raizada on leaving a medicine career in UK for Bollywood 5

Elli AvrRam paints the town copper red

Niharica Raizada on leaving a medicine career in UK for Bollywood 6

Niharica Raizada on leaving a medicine career in UK for Bollywood

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks