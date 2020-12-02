Bollywood News

Nikhil Bhambri: Excessive smoking for 'Black Widows' took a toll on health

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Actor Nikhil Bhambri is a non-smoker, and he says smoking heavily for the web series Black Widows took a toll on his health.

“My character is a smoker and in real life I am a non-smoker. It was extremely difficult for me to shoot the smoking scenes. I had never smoked before and I had to give a lot of retakes to get a shot right. Also, during a lot of shots, I coughed and had to redo them. I had to smoke almost 10 to 15 cigarettes a day,” said Nikhil.

“The excessive smoking would take a toll on my health, and the next day I would have an upset stomach and vomit. It seemed like the entire energy had been drained out of me, but I continued with my shoot and completed my scenes,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show is a quirky drama set in a picturesque small town in India. It is about three best friends who think they have gotten away with the perfect crime of killing their abusive and cruel husbands. However, one of the husbands survives and seeks revenge on the deadly female trio.

The show also features Mona Singh, Shamita Shetty, Swastika Mukherjee and Raima Sen, and is slated to premiere in December on Zee5.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

nn/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleT Natarajan shows 'character' on international debut
Next articleIf they can keep wide yorker fields, we can switch-hit: Maxwell
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Nikhil Bhambri: Excessive smoking for 'Black Widows' took a toll on health 1

Ava: Cliches kill the thrills (IANS Review; Rating: * * )

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ava (film on Netflix); Cast: Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, John Malkovich, Geena Davis, Jess Weixler, Common; Direction: Tate Taylor; Rating: * * (two stars)BY...
Nikhil Bhambri: Excessive smoking for 'Black Widows' took a toll on health 2

Bengal T20 Challenge: Shahbaz guides Tapan to win over Bagan

Taylor Swift pic courtesy instagram

Taylor Swift shows the glimpse of “Love Story”

Rapper Drake and Barack Obama

Drake gets Barack Obama’s ‘Thumbs up’ to play him in biopic

Nikhil Bhambri: Excessive smoking for 'Black Widows' took a toll on health 3

Dec 9 SC hearing not on BCCI office-bearers' tenure: Amicus curiae

Nikhil Bhambri: Excessive smoking for 'Black Widows' took a toll on health 4

If they can keep wide yorker fields, we can switch-hit: Maxwell

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020