Nikhil Bhambri: Working in 'Black Widows' like attending school with brilliant teachers

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Young actor Nikhil Bhambri had a chance to work with seniors like Mona Singh and Sharad Kelkar recently, and he says it was like attending a school with brilliant teachers.

Nikhil had the experience while shooting for the upcoming show, “Black Widows”, which also stars actors such as Swastika Mukherjee, Shamita Shetty and Raima Sen.

“Working with such senior actors was a dream come true for me. Not only were they very friendly, they were also very supportive. I learnt a lot from them,” said Nikhil.

“For me it was like attending a school with brilliant teachers, I used to just observe how they would portray a scene. Even if I had an early pack up, I would sit on the set and just observe them. I used to have long chats with my co-stars and I used to keep asking them about performances and how to keep improving. These sessions were very beneficial and am sure audiences will notice the subtle changes that I have done while performing,” he added.

In the show, Nikhil plays Jahaan Sardesai, who is a fun-loving guy with a dark side to his personality.

–IANS

