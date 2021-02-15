Nikhita Gandhi collaborates with Pink Sweats for 'At my worst' remix

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Bollywood singer Nikhita Gandhi has collaborated with American R&B and soul singer-songwriter Pink Sweats for a remixed version of his popular song, At my worst.

“I heard ‘At my worst’ when it released in September, 2020 and I loved it. It’s one of those songs that are personal, yet universal, and make you fall in love with the idea of being in love. I was taken aback when I learned a few months later that Pink wanted me to work with him to revamp the song. When we did the first call, it just clicked and everything was a smooth sail from there,” Nikhita said.

“My verse is written and sung by me and it resonates with the theme of pure love, the feeling that when you truly love someone, you love them even at their worst,” the singer added.

In the remix, Nikhita highlights the universal emotion of love and loving someone through their imperfections. The feeling of raw, unrequited love forms the essence of the remix.

The video, which released earlier this month, streams on YouTube channel of JioSaavn.

