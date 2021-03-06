ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Nikitin Dheer approached for Bigg Boss 15?

Nikitin Dheer has a busy year ahead, with three major Bollywood films lined up

By Glamsham Bureau
Nikitin Dheer
Nikitin Dheer
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 6: Actor Nikitin Dheer has a busy year ahead, with three major Bollywood films lined up, as theatrical business slowly trickles back to normalcy post lockdown.

“I have three films that I have completed. Two of these – Sooryavanshi and Shershaah – are ready for release. We also have Antim that we have finished filming of. As of now, I am shooting for a Telugu film called Khiladi starring Ravi Teja, and I begin shoot for Raktanchal season 2,” he revealed.

Rohit Shetty‘s Sooryavanshi is a cop action drama starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, while Shershaah, narrating the story of Kargil war hero and Param Vir Chakra recipient Captain Vikram Batra, has Sidharth Malhotra essaying the central role. The crime drama web series Raktanchal is inspired by real-life events in Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh of the 1980s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Striking a balance between film, TV and OTT series is easy, says Nikitin, since lines between platforms are blurring, which makes it easier for actors to work across mediums.

“Today, an actor is just an actor, irrespective of the genre. Times have changed immensely for the better. Talent is recognised for its merit. No one is put into compartments by makers anymore,” he says.

Rumour mills were rife with reports that he has being approached for Bigg Boss 15. The actor claims even if he was approached, this was not the kind of project he feels he is suited for.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel you have to be a ‘detain’ kind of personality to take part in a show like Big Boss. I don’t think I have it in me,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRanveer Singh wishes ace lensman with epic throwback
Next articleAmy Poehler: Mothers are really funny, complex, interesting characters
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion and Lifestyle

Watch Jacqueline Fernandez’s smooth horse ride

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jacqueline Fernandez posted a picture on Saturday to share the experience about her new hobby
Read more
News

Sooraj Pancholi: Tedious but thrilling to learn professional dancing

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Sooraj Pancholi underwent extensive training twice a day for months to imbibe a few new dance forms for his role.
Read more
News

Sidharth Shukla praises Shehnaaz Gill and Badshah’s latest track FLY

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Television's most loved jodi Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have given their fans, Sidnaazians, another reason to do the happy dance after the Bigg Boss 13 winner praises for his rumoured lady love on Twitter.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021