Nikkhil Advani on ‘The Empire’: Loved success, failures of book characters

- Advertisement -

Nikkhil Advani, the showrunner of ‘The Empire’, says it was the success and failures of the characters in Alex Rutherford’s book on the Mughal empire which made him bring the story to the screen.

Talking about the fear of having eyebrows raised over the tale of ‘The Empire’, Advani told IANS: “Of course, that is there and that is something I had thought I was doing on ‘Batla House’ because ‘Batla House’ as a subject can be interpreted from the students or from the cops. It is all about interpretation.”

- Advertisement -

‘The Empire’ is a fictional saga of a warrior-turned-king based on books by Alex Rutherford, a pen name of two authors, Diana Preston and her husband Michael Preston. They are known for the six-book historical fiction series ‘Empire of the Moghul’.

In the case of ‘The Empire’, Advani said the force field was the book.

- Advertisement -

Advani said: “For me, the force field in this case has been the book. I am following the book. If you have an objection you need to understand that as a maker and storyteller I have been fascinated by the book and by the story they have told in the book.”

“I love the success and failures of the characters in the book and that is why I tried to bring it to the screen,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Directed by Mitakshara Kumar and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani, ‘The Empire’ will release soon only on Disney+ Hotstar.