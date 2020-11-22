Advtg.
Nikkhil Arya happy to join 'fun' team of 'Brahmarakshas 2'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Actor Nikkhil Arya says he is happy to join the cast of “Brahmarakshas 2”, in which he will play the antagonist.

“I have played all kinds of characters on TV, be it a romantic, a baddie or a mythological character, this role is particularly different since it is undefined and there is a scope and tendency to act, overact, underact etc. since the story is a fantasy. This increases an actor’s responsibility to define the character and portray it in a way that’s likable to the audience,” he said.

“As an actor, every role is a new challenge. I am pleased to be a part of the cast of ‘Brahmarakshas’ Season 2. The team is extremely fun and sincere,” he added.

Nikkhil gained 5 kg for the initial part of the role and is now preparing to get back to his old frame.

The show also features Pearl V. Puri, Ashish Kaul and Nikki Sharma.

–IANS

nn/rs

Dimple Kapadia announces release date of 'Tenet' in India
