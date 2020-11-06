Nikki Bella admits dreaming about ex beaus

Advtg.

Los Angeles, Nov 6 (IANS) Actress-wrestler Nikki Bella has been dreaming about her former boyfriends lately, but she says it has given a clarity on her love for Artem Chigvintsev of Dancing With The Stars.

“What I found weird about my dreams is the season right now… it’s supposed to be where we get a deeper understanding of ourselves and our journeys and our true purpose and even getting clarity on the past. And my dreams have been that,” Bella said during an episode of “The Bellas Podcast”.

She revealed that her dreams are about having “full on conversations” with her ex beaus including John Cena, but she said she does not think of getting back together with her former partners, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The “Total Bellas” star also shared that her dreams have given clarity about how her love journey led her to Chigvintsev.

“One thing it said is why things happen the way it did, and that’s why my clarity really hit me,” she said.

She also gave details about the public perception of her current relationship. She first met Chigvintsev in 2017, when she was still in a relationship with Cena.

