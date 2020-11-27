Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev go for couples therapy

Advtg.

Los Angeles, Nov 27 (IANS) Actress-wrestler Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev are going for couples counselling so that they can be great parents to their son Matteo.

“I was so supportive and pushing him out the door to go do Dancing and then I realised once he left, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what did I do? Like I need him’. And so it was really hard. We’re going to start after the season and it’s mainly just to be amazing parents and knowing how to balance parent life out and also our own relationship,” Nikki said on The Tamron Hall Show, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: “Because Artem and I don’t ever want to have a struggle. You know, we plan on being married. We hear a lot of stories of where there’s sacrifice in their own relationship because it’s about the kids.”

“Artem and I, from the beginning, want to know: How do we balance this for Matteo and for our relationship?” she wondered.

