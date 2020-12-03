Bollywood News

Nikki Bella congratulates John Cena on wedding

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Dec 3 (IANS) Actress and former wrestler Nikki Bella has belatedly congratulated her former beau John Cena for his October wedding.

Bella said on the “All Things Vanderpump” podcast: “I haven’t (congratulated him)… but yeah, I didn’t. Are there rules? Am I supposed to? Should I send flowers?”

Her twin sister Brie, who married WWE star Daniel Bryan in 2014, said she preferred not to reach out to a former lover who had tied the knot, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“We were done for so long that I didn’t congratulate him, but he didn’t congratulate me,” said Brie.

Host Lisa Vanderpump told Nikki that she should “get out of this really elegantly” by sending Cena a sweet message on his wedding.

Nikki said: “John, congratulations on your wedding. I’m very, very happy for you.”

Nikki and John dated in 2012 before getting engaged in 2017. The two split the following year.

–IANS

dc/vnc/pgh

Nikki Bella congratulates John Cena on wedding

