ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Nikki Grahame getting treatment for anorexia

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, March 26 (IANS) Big Brother UK star Nikki Grahame is getting specialist treatment for anorexia. Her mother, Sue, admits this is the worst anorexia episode she has had.

“We’ve been on this road a long time, 30 years on and off, and I’ve never seen her this bad. I’m frightened that I’ll die and she’ll have no one to support her. I don’t want her to go through any of this alone,” Sue told The Telegraph, according to a dailymail.co.uk report.

Sue also recalled how her daughter had stopped eating at the age of seven and lost so much weight that she had to be hospitalised.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that Big Brother helped her recover, but she relapsed when it was tough to get work after the show. The lockdown was the worst, said Sue.

“This last year has just about floored her. From the first lockdown, it was hellish. She struggled because she couldn’t go to the gym. This last year has just about floored her… From the first lockdown, it was hellish. She struggled because she couldn’t go to the gym. Then in December she fell down and cracked her pelvis in two places and broke her wrist. I stayed with her for three or four weeks because she couldn’t do anything,” she said.

Nikki began her treatment on March 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

anj/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articlePara-athletics: After chaos, men's shot put to be held again
Next articleLilly Singh on being ‘the only female in the late-night juggernaut world’
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

2nd ODI: Pant replaces injured Iyer as England bowl first (Ld)

BCCI calls Kohli's dropped catch in 1st ODI 'brilliant fielding effort'

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli had dropped his England counterpart Eoin Morgan in the 17th over of the first ODI but...

3rd ODI: Conway, Mitchell, Neesham lead NZ to 164-run win

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Wellington, March 26 (IANS) Centuries from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell, coupled with a five-wicket haul from James Neesham and a four-wicket haul for...

‘Luka Chuppi’ director to produce rom-com ‘Ittu Si Baat’

News Glamsham Editorial - 0
NH Studioz, and Kathputali Creations Collaborate to announce upcoming Bollywood rom-com 'Ittu Si Baat'

'Mumbai Saga' manages 13.43cr in 6 days

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) The box office performance of the latest Bollywood biggie "Mumbai Saga" has been low despite all the hype, and...

Neetu would help Rishi Kapoor impress girls before they started dating!

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has recalled how her husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor, professed love to her in a...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates