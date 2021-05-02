Adv.
Nilu Kohli: Disheartening to see so much pain around

Nilu Kohli is deeply affected by the grim scenario all around, finds it hard to believe the news of actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal's death

By Glamsham Bureau
Actress Nilu Kohli is deeply affected by the grim scenario all around and finds it hard to believe the news of actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal’s death owing to Covid.

“It’s really disheartening to see people in pain. It takes me emotionally away reading about people in bad state and, since few days, receiving news about people whom I have known has got me into shock,” she said.

Nilu knew Bikramjeet, who died of Covid, quite well.

“I have known Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, for a long time. The news of him passing away was very hard to believe. He was happy person with lots of positive vibes. We had worked together for a film years back and then we have a group so we would meet though not so often. Then we would bump into each other at auditions,” said Nilu, who has worked in shows as “Naamkarann” and “Jamai Raja”, besides films as “Housefull 2” and “Manmarziyaan”.

