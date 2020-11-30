Nimrat at Gurudwara her family has been visiting for 25 years

ADVERTISEMENT

Noida, Nov 30 (IANS) Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur on Monday shared that she feels fortunate to visit the Gurudwara on Guru Nanak Jayanti this year, which her family has been visiting for 25 years.

The actress shared photographs of herself at Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha here on her verified Instagram account. Nimrat looks beautiful in a yellow salwar kameez and dupatta with zari work and dangler earrings.

“Very fortunate to have the opportunity this year to be at the Gurudwara we’ve now been visiting as a family for 25 years. Needless to say we dearly miss all the festivities, listening to shabad kirtan, having and serving langar and doing seva so so very much…but counting our blessings and praying the next year brings with it all the cheer and celebrations…#HappyGurpurab,” the actress wrote.

“Wishing everyone a very very Happy Gurpurab. May the light and teachings of Shri Guru Nanak Sahib bless and guide us towards prosperity and togetherness,” she added.

The actress, who has been spending time with her family since Diwali, recently expressed on social media that she feels blessed to be with her family at a time when spending time with family has been a “rare luxury”.

–IANS

