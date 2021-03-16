ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Nimrat Kaur asks fans how they like their coffee

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Nimrat Kaur took to Instagram to profess her love for coffee.

The actress posted a picture of herself with a giant cup and saucer. She looked radiant in a pink printed top and minimal make up. “So that’s me. How do you like your coffee?” she posted.

The actress recently celebrated her birthday with her maternal grandmother and parents in Delhi. She updated fans with pictures of her birthday celebrations on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nimrat will soon be seen in the film Dasvi, where she will share the screen alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. The film has been directed by debutant director Tushar Jalota.

–IANS

anj/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleFind questions on ODI, T20I return laughable: Ashwin
Next articleMika Singh laughed a lot while recording 'Bhootni' for 'Roohi'
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘The Big Bull’ OTT release on April 8

Glamsham Editorial - 0
'The Big Bull' starring Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana DCruz and produced by Ajay Devgn is all set to release digitally on April 8
Read more
News

Nimrat Kaur feels 'love-bombed', shares birthday photos

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Actress Nimrat Kaur on Monday shared photographs of her birthday celebration with...
Read more
News

Nimrat Kaur in city to celebrate birthday with family (Ld)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Nimrat Kaur, who turns a year older on Saturday, is in town to celebrate her birthday with her...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Subhash Ghai brings ‘Pyar Ki Ganga Bahe’ nostalgia back

Priya Banerjee is pretty lucky for me: 'Bekaaboo 2' director

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Actress Priya Banerjee seems to have hugely impressed Aarambh M. Singh, her director in the web...

RR gives Bumrah cheeky congratulatory message on marriage

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals (RR) wished India and Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in...

Punam moves into top 20 in ODI rankings, Lee moves to No.1

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) India's Punam Raut moved into the top 20 of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) women's ODI rankings for...

UAE players Naveed, Anwar banned by ICC for 8 years

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Dubai March 16 (IANS) United Arab Emirates (UAE) players Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar Butt have been banned from all cricket for eight...

Indian players in Dubai ahead of friendly ties

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) The 27-member squad of the Indian football team for their upcoming international friendlies against Oman and the...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates