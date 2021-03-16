Nimrat Kaur asks fans how they like their coffee

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Nimrat Kaur took to Instagram to profess her love for coffee.

The actress posted a picture of herself with a giant cup and saucer. She looked radiant in a pink printed top and minimal make up. “So that’s me. How do you like your coffee?” she posted.

The actress recently celebrated her birthday with her maternal grandmother and parents in Delhi. She updated fans with pictures of her birthday celebrations on social media.

Nimrat will soon be seen in the film Dasvi, where she will share the screen alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. The film has been directed by debutant director Tushar Jalota.

