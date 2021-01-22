Bollywood News

Nimrat Kaur celebrates five years of 'Airlift'

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) The Akshay Kumar-starrer Airlift was released on this day five years ago. Nimrat Kaur, who was cast opposite Akshay in the film, shared a Thank You note for fans of the film on social media.

“Forever indebted for all the continuing love and gifts this film brought with it. Massive thanks to you all for embracing #Airlift and for all the adoration you showered for my humble contribution to this extraordinary story. #5YearsOfAirlift,” Nimrat tweeted on Friday.

She also shared a poster of the film, along with a still.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Raja Krishna Menon-directed thriller cast Akshay as Ranjit Katyal, a Kuwait-based businessman who pulls off the near-impossible act of evacuating thousands of Indians during the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.

Nimrat soon reunites with Akshay in “Atrangi Re”, which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re is written by Himanshu Sharma and is billed as a cross-cultural love story.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSinger Adele reaches divorce settlement with Simon Konecki
Next articleSunil Grover unveils a song that reminds of 'what Haryana lost in 2016'
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kumar Sanu: A person like me can do nothing in politics

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kumar Sanu says he has no plans to re-enter politics; Sanu reveals his agenda for joining politics earlier never got fulfilled
Read more
News

New-age Bollywood siblings who share love for acting

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) When budding actress Isabelle Kaif recently unveiled the first look of her upcoming film, fans quickly found resemblance with...
Read more
Feature

A film works, not star sons

Glamsham Editorial - 0
It starts with a film that launches a newcomer. The film turns out to be a hit, which in turn makes the debutant actor a star
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Rakul Preet begins shoot for 'Thank God'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet has started shooting for her upcoming film "Thank God" here.On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram to...
Varun Dhawan praying Lord Ganesh in an instagram post

Priests arrive for Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding

Kumar Sanu: A person like me can do nothing in politics

Rani Mukerji: Always has a specific plan in mind

New-age Bollywood siblings who share love for acting

Rapper Dino James: Music should be able to create nostalgia

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021