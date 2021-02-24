Nimrat Kaur concerned about cats disappearing near her Noida home

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Actress Nimrat Kaur on Wednesday expressed her concern about stray cats disappearing near her Noida home, where her parents live.

Talking to IANS, Nimrat said: “My parents live in Noida and we have lived there for almost 26 years. They have been feeding stray cats for many years now and a lot of them come to our house, and play on the balcony. Between yesterday and today, all of them have gone missing except for one cat that hasn’t stepped out. My mother found two of them dead and there were no injury marks. You can tell when an animal has been poisoned.”

The actress eventually reached out to animal welfare organisations for help.

“I spoke to animal welfare organisations and they told me the right thing to do is to retain the body and send it for post mortem. Somebody has to confirm it is a case of poisoning and then an official FIR can be lodged,” she said.

“The ground reality is that even if someone has seen (the animal being poisoned), no one ‘knows’ about it. We really want to request people to not do something (so barbaric). We are short of words. My parents are gutted. To deceit and starve an animal, I don’t have words for such atrocities,” shares the actress.

Earlier on Wednesday, Nimrat had tweeted: “My folks in Noida feed a whole lot of stray cats for years now. Some of the kittens were found dubiously dead this morning and all the rest have gone untraceable. Poisoning seems to be suspected. Is there any organisation oen can reach out to for assistance with this matter?”

On the work front, the actress will soon be seen in the film “Dasvi”. She recently shared her first look in the film on social media.

–IANS

ym/vnc