Bollywood News

Nimrat Kaur feels 'love-bombed', shares birthday photos

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Actress Nimrat Kaur on Monday shared photographs of her birthday celebration with her maternal grandmother and other family members in Delhi.

Sharing photos of her 39th birthday on Saturday on Instagram, Nimrat wrote: “What being love-bombed looks like! Safe to say this was no ordinary party. A home full of my favourite people, a table pouring with all my favourite yummies from my ever spectacular friend @smittenbakery and a heart full of love and energy to carry me through the next chapter! Bring it all on universe…ready I so am!! #GodBlessed #LuckiestGirlAlive #MyFamily.”

Nimrat had flown down to Delhi last weekend to celebrate her birthday with her family.

Talking about her birthday celebration, the actress recently told IANS: “I couldn’t wait to be in Delhi. My naniji (maternal grandmother) is moving to a new house and I am celebrating my birthday there. She has already pre-booked that. It is going to be an intimate family affair this year. I have my parents here. So, I am being very careful and I won’t step out much. We might have dinner. I am still figuring it out. I know it will be fun for two to three days in Delhi.”

On the work front, Nimrat plays Bimla Devi in the upcoming film “Dasvi”, where she stars alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam.

–IANS

abh/vnc

