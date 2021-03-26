ADVERTISEMENT
Nimrat Kaur: Having a career abroad comes with price

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Actress Nimrat Kaur, who has been part of international projects such as “Homeland” and “Wayward Pines”, says that due to her involvement outside Bollywood, she doesn’t get a lot of films to choose from in India.

However, the actress adds that she has never had to remind anyone of who she is.

“I am not in circulation as I might have liked to be regularly. I may not get to choose from a big spectrum of parts which otherwise I would have got. But it has never come to a point where I have to remind people about who I am,” Nimrat told IANS.

She adds that she might not be offered the kind of roles that she wants, but that’s the “price” she has to pay for a career abroad.

“They might not offer me exactly what I am looking for, but that’s part and parcel of life. I have a career abroad and here. That comes with a price,” she says.

Talking about the kind of work she wants to take up, Nimrat says: “I cannot think of a genre I will not attempt, even if I fail at it. I am looking for all kinds of work. The more you do, the more you want to. It’s a bottomless pit where you can keep playing different people.”

Nimrat will be seen in the film “Dasvi”, which also features Yami Gautam and Abhishek Bachchan.

