Nimrat Kaur in city to celebrate birthday with family

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Nimrat Kaur, who turns a year older on Saturday, is in town to celebrate her birthday with her family. With films like Atrangi Re, Anek and Dasvi lined up, she has a lot to celebrate in the months ahead, too. For now, the birthday party will be a small, intimate affair.

“I couldn’t wait to be in Delhi. My naniji (maternal grandmother) is moving to a new house and I am celebrating my birthday there. She has already pre-booked that. It is going to be an intimate family affair this year. I have my parents here. So, I am being very careful and I won’t step out much. We might have dinner. I am still figuring it out. I know it will be fun for two to three days in Delhi,” she told IANS.

Her mom, she says, is someone who is very particular about watching her work and often gives good pointers on how she has performed.

“My mom has an incredible compass and a very acute vision of how something is. She looks at it as a whole product, in spite of being my mother. She gives me a very audience-based feedback. She is very on-point. Her favourite is ‘The Test Case’ (web series). She loves that and thinks it’s my best and I am not complaining. It is very close to my heart,” she said.

However, her mom also feels that she needs to be more active on social media. “She thinks I need to be out there more. She tells me, ‘you are too in your own world and you have to connect with people more’. So, she feels I need to work on that. She tells me to be on Instagram much more. She is one of the first people to watch my stories. She doesn’t like my social media game too much as yet. It’s actually quite sweet,” laughed the actress.

Meanwhile, Nimrat plays Bimla Devi in Dasvi, and the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. In Anek, she will share the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana. Anand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re casts her with Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

The actress says that she has always made it a point not to pick repetitive roles. “I would be lying if I said that I am not being approached for the same part. The stereotyping comes with the part that people love what you have done. So it is like a backhanded compliment. The problem that happens is that when you are repetitive with what you are doing, It’s not exciting for you or the audience. I have been offered things that have been repetitive in their offering. But I have been fortunate that people have viewed me in ways I couldn’t imagine. After ‘The Lunchbox’, I did ‘Homeland’ and ‘Wayward Pines’. Then I came back to ‘The Test Case’, then ‘Homeland’ again and then this. The time gaps have been more. That is the unfavourable part of this entire thing. The gaps have been long and they test my patience as well. But you have to pay a price for everything,” she said.

–IANS

anj/vnc