Nimrat Kaur on Delhi's smog: Unfortunate old normal scenes

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Amid the new normal, there is an old normal that disturbs actress Nimrat Kaur. She is referring to the smog in Delhi, which is back in the city with the onset of winter. Nimrat took to her verified Instagram story on Tuesday to share glimpses of her first flight after eight months. She was traveling to the Capital city ahead of Diwali.

The actress shared photographs wearing a mask and face shield at Mumbai airport on Tuesday. She informed she had last taken a flight exactly eight months ago on March 12 “when masks were just about a thing”.

About her current flight to the Capital, she joked that she was “bound Delhi not Pluto”.

Advtg.

On her flight to Delhi after eight months, Nimrat complained about the smog covering the city, sharing a photograph of the same clicked from the window of the aircraft. She wrote: “And some unfortunate old normal scenes still lurking…sigh #smognotfog.”

Actress Amyra Dastur had also recently reacted to the worsening air quality in Delhi, saying we are not learning from our mistakes.

“This is very sad. Delhi has always been one of my most favourite cities but clearly we aren’t learning from our mistakes. This time I fear an apology to Mother Nature will not be enough. We need to change. I just hope by the time we do, it isn’t too late,” Amyra had tweeted from her verified account a few days ago.

Advtg.

–IANS

abh/vnc