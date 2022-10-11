scorecardresearch
Nimrat Kaur pens heart warming note for Amitabh Bachchan, awaits working with him

Nimrat Kaur, who has worked with Amitabh Bachchan's son, Abhishek Bachchan in the streaming movie 'Dasvi', took to her social media

By Glamsham Bureau
Actress Nimrat Kaur, who has worked with Amitabh Bachchan’s son, Abhishek Bachchan in the streaming movie ‘Dasvi’, took to her social media to pen down a heartwarming note for Big B on his birthday on Tuesday.

She shared a picture of the legendary actor on her Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Celebrating Mr Amitabh Bachchan’s eight awe-inspiring decades today. Marvelling at the evergreen nature of an entire ecosystem he represents, akin to the mythical wish-fulfilling tree, Kalpavriksh.”

She further mentioned in the caption: “So grateful to witness and be working in the era that’s bookmarked by his life story. Thank you for being who you are Sir. And thank you for being relentlessly extraordinary. Happy Birthday, @amitabhbachchan Sir. #GOAT #HappyBirthdayAmitabh Bachchan #AB80.”

Earlier this year, Big B sent her a note and a bouquet of flowers as a token of his deep admiration for her performance in ‘Dasvi’.

On recalling that special moment on Big B’s birthday, Nimrat expressed – “What a badge of honour it felt like to have received that generous and kind acknowledgement from someone of his stature and virtues. It means a lot to me and I am forever grateful for his blessings.”

She added: “I await sharing screen space with him one day. He really does represent the mythical wish-fulfilling tree that has given us everything. I wish him the greatest health, abundance and happiness on his most special day.”

On the work front, Nimrat is currently preparing for Mikhil Musale’s ‘Happy Teacher’s Day’, which will be released on the occasion of Teachers’ Day 2023.

