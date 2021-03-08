ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Nimrat Kaur starts shooting for 'Dasvi'

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Actress Nimrat Kaur took to Instagram to share with fans that she has started shooting for her film Dasvi. The actress plays the role of Bimla Devi in the film.

She posted a picture of her in a sari, with folded hands. Her Hindi caption stated it was the first day of Bimla Devi on the set of Dasvi. “#HappyWomensDay!” she added.

Nimrat had shared the first look of the film a few weeks back.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film also stars Yami Gautam, who plays the role of an Harayanvi IPS officer in the film. Abhishek Bachchan will also be part of the film. He plays the role of Gangaram Choudhary in the film.

The comedy film has been directed by debutant director Tushar Jalota and produced Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Jio Studio. The film is being shot at Agra.

Nimrat shot to fame with her act in The Lunchbox in 2013, and also impressed in the 2015 Akshay Kumar release, Airlift. The actress was seen on international shows such as Homeland and Wayward Pines, and will next be seen in the Aanand L. Rai directorial Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

anj/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articlePriyanka Chopra: My family is my greatest blessing
Next articleGabrielle Union: I fell into something so dark in December it scared me
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kartik Aaryan's Monday ride amid 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' shoot

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan kickstarted his Monday with a bike ride during the shoot of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.Kartik...
Read more
News

Arshad: A year ago this was our last normal week

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 7: Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi on Sunday recalled memories from March last year, which witnessed the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in...
Read more
News

Ramayan and Mahabharat inspire mega film projects

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 7: The epics Ramayan and Mahabharat seem to be the latest favourites of our filmmakers. A host of new films have been...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021