Nimrat Kaur wraps up first schedule of social-thriller 'Happy Teachers' Day' in Pune

Actress Nimrat Kaur, who has impressed the audience with her work in films like ‘The Lunchbox’, ‘Airlift’ and ‘Dasvi’, was hit by a wave of nostalgia while she was shooting for her upcoming project in Pune.

The actress, who is currently working on the film ‘Happy Teachers’ Day’, finished the first schedule of the shoot in Pune on Saturday. The film’s unit also arranged for a special cake on the occasion of the first schedule wrap up.

Elaborating on the same, Nimrat said: “Being in Pune for the shoot felt like a hit of nostalgia. I have spent the first year of my school studying here and being back in the education environment took me back to my childhood.”

‘Happy Teachers’ Day’ is a social thriller directed by National Award winning director Mikhil Musale and presented by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Production.

Talking about her experience of working on the project, she further mentioned: “The shoot was quite an enthralling experience in itself and I’m really looking forward to completing filming and presenting the film to the audience.”