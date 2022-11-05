scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

Nimrat Kaur wraps up first schedule of social-thriller 'Happy Teachers' Day' in Pune

By Glamsham Bureau

Actress Nimrat Kaur, who has impressed the audience with her work in films like ‘The Lunchbox’, ‘Airlift’ and ‘Dasvi’, was hit by a wave of nostalgia while she was shooting for her upcoming project in Pune.

The actress, who is currently working on the film ‘Happy Teachers’ Day’, finished the first schedule of the shoot in Pune on Saturday. The film’s unit also arranged for a special cake on the occasion of the first schedule wrap up.

Elaborating on the same, Nimrat said: “Being in Pune for the shoot felt like a hit of nostalgia. I have spent the first year of my school studying here and being back in the education environment took me back to my childhood.”

‘Happy Teachers’ Day’ is a social thriller directed by National Award winning director Mikhil Musale and presented by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Production.

Talking about her experience of working on the project, she further mentioned: “The shoot was quite an enthralling experience in itself and I’m really looking forward to completing filming and presenting the film to the audience.”

Previous article
Para-badminton World Championship: Pramod Bhagat reaches singles, doubles finals
Next article
'Landmark moment': IOC member Nita Ambani expresses her optimism toward the amended IOA draft constitution
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Himanshi Khurana

Avika Gor

Pragya Jaiswal

Kiara Advani

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US