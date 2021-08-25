HomeBollywoodNews

Nishant Bhatt, Moose Jattana saved by housemates on 'Bigg Boss OTT'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) From Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty’s close connections going viral to nominations to Moose Jattana and Neha Bhasin in the house taking a dip in the swimming pool. There is a lot happening in the house of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

Akshara Singh on the other hand had an emotional breakdown because of the backstabbing that she had to face by Pratik Sahejpal in the ‘Game of Hearts’ task.

Later Divya Agarwal and Zeeshan Khan saved Nishant Bhatt and Moose Jattana in the nominations task to which Shamita and Raqesh did not agree. However, all the other housemates agreed to save Nishant and Moose. While the audience has saved Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat from the nominations.

The nominated connections for the week are Pratik Sehejpal-Neha Bhasin and Milind Gaba-Akshara Singh. We wish good luck to the nominated connections.

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ airs on Voot.

–IANS

