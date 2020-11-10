Advtg.
Bollywood News

No big Diwali bash at Jeetendra's home owing to dear friend Rishi Kapoor's demise

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor says there will be no Diwali bash at his place this year. The reason is his father, yesteryears star Jeetendra, was a close friend of actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away earlier this year.

“Unlike every year, there will be no big Diwali bash at our residence because of the sad demise of our very dear family friend, Rishi Kapoor ji, and of course the pandemic,” said Tusshar.

Rather, for the Kapoors the festival of lights is all about spending time with family this year.

Advtg.

“It’s festivities and celebrations with just the family. I have been pretty occupied with our film ‘Laxmii’ which was released yesterday. Also my son is on vacation, so I am spending a lot of time of with him,” said Tusshar.

“This Diwali is indeed a happy Diwali but with a difference, where minimalism will take precedence. However, the fervour will be kept alive as we will spend it at home with our family,” he added.

–IANS

Advtg.

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleDC win toss, choose to bat vs MI in IPL final
Next articleDia Mirza learning Kalaripayattu

Related Articles

News

Neetu Kapoor's Karwa Chauth post: Miss you Kapoor sahab

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor missed her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, on the occasion of Karva Chauth, going by her...
Read more
News

SRK turns 55: Rapper Big Deal releases ‘Shahrukh Khan Flow’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Rapper Big Deal says he was discriminated against for his looks as a child, and it was superstar Shah Rukh...
Read more
News

Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Sushant tributes at Indian film fest Melbourne

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Late actors Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput will be honoured at the ongoing edition of Indian Film...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

This is what Rasika Dugal loves

Rasika Dugal reveals the next best thing to talking to herself

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Rasika Dugal on Tuesday revealed a quirky side of her persona. She revealed that she loves sending voice notes to...
No big Diwali bash at Jeetendra's home owing to dear friend Rishi Kapoor's demise 1

Konkona, Rahul Bose, Amol Parashar talk about great life

Rohit Shetty: Simmba’s funny traits will appeal

Rohit Shetty: Simmba’s funny traits will appeal

Alia Bhatt with sister Shaheen Bhatt

Is Alia Bhatt missing someone… Who?

No big Diwali bash at Jeetendra's home owing to dear friend Rishi Kapoor's demise 1

Pankaj Tripathi reconnects with NSD friend on 'Ludo' set

No big Diwali bash at Jeetendra's home owing to dear friend Rishi Kapoor's demise 1

Dia Mirza learning Kalaripayattu

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks