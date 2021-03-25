ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

No move to shut down theatres in Telangana: Minister

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad, March 24 (IANS) The government of Telangana on Wednesday denied reports that cinema theatres are being shut down in view of the rise in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Minister for cinematography T. Srinivas Yadav said that there is no truth in reports that theatres are being closed to check the spread of Covid in view of the surge in cases various parts of the country and the state.

He said the government has taken no decision to close the theatres. He clarified that cinema halls are continuing to operate while following the Covid-19 protocol.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister pointed out that the film industry already suffered huge losses due to Covid and many small time artists and workers faced financial hardships. He urged people not to believe the rumours.

The minister’s clarification came amid reports that authorities will shut down theatres to check the spread of Covid.

The state government temporarily shut down educational institutions from Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was on November 23 that the Telangana government had permitted theatres in areas outside the containment zones to reopen with up to 50 of their seating capacity.

Cinema halls were back in business on December 4 with the audiences returning after more than eight months to enjoy their favourite entertainment.

Telangana, which has about 600 theatres, was late compared to many other states in allowing reopening of screens but authorities justified the move in view of the pandemic situation. They moved ahead with their plans only after significant drop in Covid cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, the government permitted cinema theatres to enhance seating capacity to 100 per cent.

The decision was taken on a request from Telugu Film Chambers of Commerce.

–IANS

ms/ash

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleDavid Arquette on daughter Coco: She's an incredible singer and she loves acting
Next articleAnya Taylor-Joy feels 'The Queen's Gambit' success will 'hit' her in 5 years
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Babu claims bronze; India finish para shooting WC with 7 medals

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Al Ain (UAE), March 25 (IANS) Para shooter Sidhartha Babu won a bronze as India ended their campaign with seven medals, including two...
Read more
Box Office

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ makes Rs 6.4 crore on opening day

Glamsham Bureau - 0
'Godzilla vs. Kong' opened to big box-office numbers on the opening day in India, raking Rs 6.4 crore (nett) on the first day of its release.
Read more
News

Pooja Bhatt: Mask up people!

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Thursday took to social media to remind all that the Covid-19 pandemic was...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Babu claims bronze; India finish para shooting WC with 7 medals

Rahul loves Krishna's aggression, bravery

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) K.L. Rahul on Thursday said he wasn't surprised with the performance of pace bowler M. Prasidh Krishna, who took four...

Orleans Masters badminton: Saina, Ira enter quarter-finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Orleans (France), March 25 (IANS) India's Saina Nehwal beat France's Marie Batomene 18-21, 21-15, 21-10 in a Round of 16 match to reach the...

India look to seal series, complete a 'hat-trick' (2nd ODI Preview)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) India will look to seal the three-match series against England in the second One-day International at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

Sonu Sood, chef Vikas Khanna touched by docu on migrant workers

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna have reacted to Vinod Kapri's latest documentary film '1232 Kms'

Why Jessica Alba stopped acting in films?

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 25 (IANS) Jessica Alba became a mother for the first time in 2008, and the Hollywood star feels that it...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates