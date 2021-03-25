ADVERTISEMENT
'Nomadland' wins big at Producers Guild of America Awards

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, March 25 (IANS) Chloe Zhaos Nomadland continued its impressive run at this years award ceremonies with the American drama picking up the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures at the 32nd annual Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards.

The victory comes right after the film’s impressive run through the movie awards season.

Nomadland won awards at the Golden Globe and the Critics Choice Awards at the Wednesday night award ceremony. It is also up for six Oscars including Best Picture, Best Director, Adapted Screenplay and Best Editing.

Nomadland is looking to become the 22nd film in 32 years to win the PGA and the Best Picture Oscar.

Other winners declared at the 87-minute-long virtual ceremony included the Oscar-nominated film Soul in the Animated Film category.

Schitt’s Creek in the Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy category. The Crown for the Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama and the Anya Taylor-Joy-starring The Queen’s Gambit for Limited Series.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver won for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment and Talk Television.

“Thank you so much for this PGA Award. We appreciate it very much, especially this year. Production this year has been, to put it mildly, a bit tricky,” said Oliver in his acceptance remarks, which like for all winners were made remotely.

The virtual ceremony also attracted a star-studded list of presenters including Viola Davis, Sacha Baron Cohen, Carey Mulligan, Steven Yeun, Mindy Kaling, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sarah Jessica Parker among others.

Here’s the full 2021 winners list:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures: Nomadland

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama: The Crown (Season 4)

Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television: The Last Dance (Season 1)

Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television: The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures: Hamilton

Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Soul

Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 7)

Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures: My Octopus Teacher

Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television: RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 12)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy: Schitt’s Creek (Season 6)

Outstanding Sports Program: Defying Gravity: The Untold Story of Women’s Gymnastics (Season 1)

Innovation Award: BRCvr

Outstanding Short Form Program: Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Season 3)

Outstanding Children’s Program: The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special

Charles Fitzsimons Award: Vance Van Petten

PGA/UCLA Vision Award: Stephanie Allain

–IANS

smg/dc

