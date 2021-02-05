ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Out Now: Nora Fatehi delivers a powerful performance in Bhushan Kumar’s new single Chhor Denge

Nora Fatehi, who sports multiple fierce and edgy looks in the song, 'Chhor Denge'

By Glamsham Editorial
The stunning Nora Fatehi has bowled us over with her previous songs like Naach Meri Rani, O Saki, Dilbar, Pachtaoge and many more. However, for Bhushan Kumar’s ‘Chhor Denge’, she transforms into an avatar that you haven’t seen her in before.

Sachet-Parampara, the music directors behind the iconic ‘Bekhayali’ from Kabir Singh are back with another heartbreak song, penned by Yogesh Dubey, with vocals by Parampara Tandon. Headlined by Nora Fatehi, who sports multiple fierce and edgy looks in the song, ‘Chhor Denge’ will also showcase a power-packed performance in this revenge song directed by Arvindr Khaira. Also featuring Ehan Bhatt, the song will enthrall audiences with its story, performances and music.

Since the song is emotionally intense and performance driven, Nora Fatehi gets under the skin of her character to deliver her most striking and hard hitting portrayal onscreen so far.

Says the gorgeous Nora Fatehi, “Chhor denge was a new experience for me as an actor, it was emotionally challenging and i had to emote the meaning of the song in so many different ways via facial expressions, eyes, dance and presence. Rajit dev choreographed the song and this will be something new for the audience in terms of my overall performance. i understand pain very well and i worked at making sure I conveyed that on screen correctly”

Talking about the song say Sachet-Parampara, “We love creating all genres of songs but This zone of music is challenging yet exciting for us. Every song is a result of day and night hardwork by each and every artist. ‘Chhor Denge’ is very powerful and is definitely very close to our heart.. We want to Thank Bhushan Kumar Sir for his trust and taking this song to such a big level”

Bhushan Kumar says, “Sachet-Parampara are new age musicians and their compositions are fresh, impactful. Parampara’s voice emotes power, fierce which matches the hard-hitting words in ‘Chhor Denge’. We’ve worked with Nora previously and she will surprise audiences with this song.”

