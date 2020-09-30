Home Bollywood News

Nora Fatehi borrows from Meghan Thee Stallion's lyrics to define herself

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Dancer-actress Nora Fatehi has borrowed from a song by Meghan Thee Stallion to describe herself.

Nora took to Instagram and posted a stunning picture dressed in a gold blazer and skirt. For the caption, she borrowed lines from Meghan Thee Stallion’s song “Savage”.

“Classy, bougie, ratchet,” she wrote.

Coming up for Nora is the Ajay Devgn-starrer “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”. The film tells the tale of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik.

The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The women came together to rebuild and repair the only runway in Bhuj, which was crucial for the war.

–IANS

dc/vnc

