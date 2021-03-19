ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Nora Fatehi flaunts golden glow on beach

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi shared a sunkissed selfie flaunting a golden glow at the beach.

Nora posted a boomerang video on Instagram. In the clip, Nora is seen wearing a black tube top paired with a powder pink baseball cap. The sunrays add an extra glow to her perfect skin in the video.

On the video, she wrote: “Beach please”.

Up next for Nora is the Ajay Devgn-starrer “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”, which revolves around the Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik.

The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Previous articleAbhay Deol: Why do filmmakers only want to see me with moustache?
