Bollywood News

Nora Fatehi 'not a part of' Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom (Lead)

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi is not be a part of the Akshay Kumar-starrer, Bell Bottom. This was confirmed by her office on Thursday.

Earlier reports in sections of the media had stated that Nora would feature in an item number in the film, which would also feature Akshay.

“In the light of the recent reports about Nora Fatehi being roped in for a special song in ‘Bell Bottom’, as the spokesperson of Nora Fatehi, we would like to clarify that the actress is not a part of the film in any capacity. The stories of Nora Fatehi’s association with ‘Bell Bottom’ are nothing but false and baseless,” read a statement issued by Nora’s spokesperson on the actress’ behalf.

Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, the film is a spy thriller co-starring Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta with Akshay, and is slated to release on April 2, 2021.

Nora is currently enjoying the success of her latest music video, “Naach meri rani”, sung by pop sensation Guru Randhawa.

–IANS

